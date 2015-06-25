MUMBAI, June 25 India's economic activity is
expected to experience a cyclical upswing after the Reserve Bank
of India has cut interest rates, junior Finance Minister Jayant
Sinha said on Thursday.
"We've already had 75 basis points of interest rate cuts.
So we are going to see that cyclical upswing that happens when
rates come down and inflation is under control. So that's the
first growth driver," Sinha said during a speech at an industry
event.
Since January, the Reserve Bank of India has cut the key
repo rate by a total of 75 basis points to 7.25
percent since January, taking advantage of subdued inflation to
support economic growth.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha
Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)