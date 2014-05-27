NEW DELHI May 27 The new Indian government's goal is to remove uncertainty and provide investors a stable fiscal and legal policy, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Tuesday.

Disputes between the Indian government and a slew of multinational companies including Vodafone Group Plc have deterred investors in Asia's third-largest economy. Vodafone has begun arbitration proceedings in a more-than-$2 billion tax dispute. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)