MUMBAI, June 5 India's government is in talks
with the central bank and other stakeholders over raising
penalties on banks allegedly involved in money laundering, Rajiv
Takru, Secretary of Financial Services at the Ministry of
Finance, said on Wednesday.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said last
week there was "some truth" in allegations that some banks had
been involved in money laundering and assured action.
An independent investigative journalist recently alleged
that most banks in India were involved in money laundering
activities and were helping customers avoid paying income tax.
The maximum penalty for money-laundering is currently
500,000 rupees ($8,818).
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Catherine Evans)