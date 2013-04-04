NEW DELHI, April 4 India's fiscal deficit is
expected to be at around 5 percent of gross domestic product,
lower than the downward revised estimate of 5.2 percent for the
2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March, two government sources
said on Thursday.
The government has cut its expenditure by a further 200
billion rupees ($3.67 billion) in March which has helped in
cutting the fiscal deficit, the officials said, adding the
government has started the new fiscal year with a cash balance
of one trillion rupees.
Also, indirect tax collection has been higher-than-expected,
offsetting a shortfall in direct tax recepits in 2012/13, they
added.
($1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees)
