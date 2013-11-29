BRIEF-Saha Union Pcl says FY net profit 1.32 bln baht
* FY net profit 1.32 billion baht versus 917.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 29 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 22, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
The central government had 147.26 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) outstanding loans in the week-ago period.
State governments did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank, same as the week-ago period. ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* FY net profit 1.32 billion baht versus 917.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings which were well ahead of market expectations benefiting from strong performances across all of its businesses.
* Says issuance of commercial papers aggregating to Rs.250 crore Source text: http://bit.ly/2lP8qfC Further company coverage: