MUMBAI Nov 29 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 22, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had 147.26 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) outstanding loans in the week-ago period.

State governments did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank, same as the week-ago period. ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)