NEW DELHI, June 21 Indian soyoil futures fell on
Wednesday, tracking palm and soybean oil on the Malaysian and
Chinese commodities markets.
The September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange lost 1.1 percent, while the benchmark palm oil
contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange fell 1 percent.
Indian July soyoil futures fell 0.4 percent to
625.35 rupees ($9.70) on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange as of 1228 GMT.
July soybean futures closed 0.9 percent lower at
2,814 rupees, while the July rapeseed contract closed
down 1.5 percent at 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 64.5000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)