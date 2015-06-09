(Corrects arrival airport in paragraph 2 after Greenpeace
clarification)
NEW DELHI, June 8 Environmental group Greenpeace
on Monday said India had barred an Australian staff member who
had valid travel documents, a move it called part of a wider
crackdown on the group, which is embroiled in a legal battle
with the government.
Aaron Gray-Block was on his way to attend a meeting in India
when immigration officials stopped him at the airport in the
southern city of Bengaluru and put him on a flight to Kuala
Lumpur without explanation, Greenpeace said in a statement.
"We are forced to wonder if all international staff of
Greenpeace will now be prevented from entering the country?"
said Divya Raghunandan, programme director of Greenpeace India.
A senior official of the Indian home ministry, who declined
to be identified as he is not authorised to speak on the record,
said the ministry would question the immigration officials to
learn why they blocked entry.
The federal government refused entry to Greenpeace staff
even after the Delhi High Court allowed the group to gather
domestic donations and use some bank accounts frozen by the home
ministry.
In April the home ministry blocked foreign funds in seven
Greenpeace bank accounts, saying the group had misreported
foreign funds and spent unaccounted money to obstruct
developmental projects.
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept to power his
right-wing nationalist government has tightened surveillance on
foreign-funded charities.
It says some international charities violated the law by not
disclosing details of donations, or used overseas money to fund
"anti-national" activities.
Greenpeace workers, who have campaigned against coal mines
in forests, genetically modified crops, nuclear power and toxic
waste management, say their activism does not hurt the economy
and they are determined to continue.
Previously, Greenpeace India activist Priya Pillai was
prevented from travelling to London to voice her concerns
against a project run by a multinational coal company in eastern
India.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Douglas Busvine)