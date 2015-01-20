NEW DELHI Jan 20 An Indian court has ordered
the government to release blocked funds of Greenpeace India, the
environmental group said in a statement on Tuesday, months after
being accused of running campaigns that were hurting Asia's
third-largest economy.
India's intelligence service in June said Greenpeace and
other lobby groups were damaging the country's economy by
campaigning against power projects, mining and genetically
modified food.
While Greenpeace denied the allegations, India asked its
central bank to tighten controls on moving funds from abroad
into Greenpeace's Indian accounts.
Greenpeace said the Indian government had "arbitrarily
barred" it from receiving foreign funds from Greenpeace
International and Climate Works Foundation in June 2014.
"This is a vindication of our work and the role that
credible NGOs (non-governmental organisations) play in support
of India's development," Samit Aich, Greenpeace India's
executive director, said in the statement.
"This is a strong signal from the judiciary that the
government must cease its campaign of harassment of civil
society."
The government's move to restrict the movement of funds had
raised concerns that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new
government will be tough on foreign-funded activist groups.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, editing by Louise Heaven)