* Shares fall as much as 6.3 pct
* Market needs time to understand such instruments - traders
* At least $1.3 bln of listings expected from InvITs
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 6 India Grid Trust's
shares fell as much as 6.3 percent on their debut on Tuesday,
clouding the listing prospect for other infrastructure
investment funds after raising 22.5 billion rupees ($349.68
million) in an initial public offering.
India Grid Trust shares were down 1.55 percent at 98.45
rupees by 0605 GMT on the National Stock Exchange, having
dropped to a low of 93.70 rupees compared with their issue price
of 100 rupees.
The company is only the second infrastructure investment
fund to list in India after IRB InvIT Fund debuted in
May with another lacklustre opening. Its shares are trading
below the issue price after the fund raised $782 million in its
IPO.
Traders and investment bankers attributed the weak
performance to a lack of clarity in India about this new
product, an entity that invests in rent-yielding assets and
distributes most of their income to shareholders as dividends.
"There seems to be a perception issue with these
instruments," said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research
and Investment Services.
"There was marketing fervour when the issues came, but now
reality concerns are stepping in. Until the first round of
interest and dividend is paid out and people understand how
these instruments operate, any further issue is most unlikely."
At least $1.3 billion in listings from other infrastructure
investment funds were expected in India this year, including
from Reliance Infrastructure InvIT, MEP Infrastructure
Developers and IL&FS Transportation InvIT.
The India Grid IPO was subscribed only 1.35 times versus 8.6
times for IRB InvIT Fund, and well below the responses seen at
other IPOs earlier in the year.
The lack of investor interest in infrastructure investment
funds comes as India heads to a bumper year in IPOs, including
up to $1 billion listings by National Stock Exchange as well as
SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd.
"This is a yield-generating asset so we should not evaluate
these instruments right away at the listing. We can evaluate
these instruments once they give their first pay out to the unit
holder," said Abhishek Lodhiya, senior equity research analyst
at Angel Broking.
($1 = 64.3450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Additional reporting by Tanvi Mehta
and Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Rafael Nam)