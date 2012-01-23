MUMBAI Jan 23 The number of unsettled guar seed futures trades in India has fallen by more than half since the top exchange hiked deposits on contracts and put a cap on purchases to curb volatility, data showed.

The drop has raised fears that some traders may have oversold positions ahead of the next settlement date on Feb. 20.

India meets about 80 percent of world demand for guar, which is widely used in foods to thicken or add dietary fiber and has industrial uses such as in drilling for shale gas as well as in the making of paper and textiles.

Guar prices have more than doubled since November, triggering a regulatory probe and strong measures by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar volumes in India.

The open interest position for the benchmark guar seed contract fell from 142,280 tonnes on Dec. 21 to 61,410 tonnes on Monday after the exchange cut the open interest limit by 20 percent to 4,000 metric tonnes for members and 800 metric tonnes for clients.

Analysts said smaller players may have cut back trade.

"One needs around 900,000 rupees ($17,900) to buy a single lot. At such high prices small traders will stay away," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

A month ago, by comparison, a single lot of guar seed of 10 tonnes cost around 140,000 rupees, when the deposit on a contract - a requirement called a special margin - was 20 percent.

In the regulatory probe, "show cause" notices went out to five brokers and additional information was sought from 30 entities after a preliminary investigation found irregularities in the trade.

As prices spiked, NCDEX enhanced contract deposits by 20 percent to 60 percent earlier this month.

On Monday NCDEX again levied a 10 percent special margin on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25.

Overall trade volumes for the key guar seed contract also fell to 69,704 tonnes on Monday from 154,100 tonnes on Dec. 21, NCDEX data showed.

NCDEX's measures, including banning fresh positions for the January contract, which expired last week, are seen by many as a hint of a supply squeeze in its warehouses and that too many people are chasing too little guar to make deliveries or seek deliveries.

When contacted, NCDEX officials said there was no shortage.

"We decided to ban people from taking fresh positions for the smooth expiry of the contract," Vijay Kumar, chief business officer, with National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

Asked about delivery problems, he said, "That (delivery) depends on the crop and the quantity being processed, and those are all variables."

There are already some complaints about shortages in spot markets as the new crop supplies are over.

"After seeing such high prices, people have resorted to hoarding, which created a shortage," said B D Agrawal, head of Vikas WSP, one of the leading guar gum makers in India. ($1 = 50.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma, Meenakshi Sharma and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Jane Baird)