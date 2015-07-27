Indian army soldiers patrol near the site of a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

ISLAMABAD The Pakistani government condemned a deadly attack on an Indian police station in Punjab on Monday, amid accusations by Indian officials that the attackers crossed the border from Pakistan.

"Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the statement said. "We extend heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the government and people of India."

Any proof of links between Pakistan and the attackers would be sure to increase tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

