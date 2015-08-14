MUMBAI Aug 13 A trident-toting Indian "god
woman" worshipped as a miracle worker was questioned by police
on Friday over accusations that she tried to extort dowry money
from brides, the latest in a long line of popular gurus to run
into legal problems.
Named after Hindu god Lord Krishna's consort, Radhe Ma, 50,
is one of modern India's many self-styled "god people" who
command legions of followers including politicians and Bollywood
personalities.
Police are investigating allegations that she pressured a
woman's family to pay money to one of her followers as a dowry.
She denies this.
Radhe Ma arrived at the police station carrying a small
golden trident - a symbol of the goddess Durga, from whom some
of her followers believe she is reincarnated. She was questioned
for four hours and then escorted out of the station by several
policemen.
For her thousands of followers, Radhe Ma is a miracle
worker. She blesses her devotees by allowing them to kiss her
hand and carry her, and is known to dance with her congregation
at religious events.
Radhe Ma has been criticised by religious conservatives
after she was filmed dancing in a short skirt.
She has denied all accusations and said she is "pure and
pious". None of her close aides, listed on her website, answered
Reuters' calls for comment.
India is a secular country with a largely Hindu faith. Self
styled god people are common but there have been repeated
instances where many such leaders have broken the law.
Asaram Bapu, a god man of national fame, is now in jail on
charges of sexually assaulting an underage girl.
Swami Nithyananda was booked for raping his female
followers, and Chandraswami, famous for his closeness to former
Prime Minister Narsimha Rao, was arrested for swindling about
$100,000 from a London businessman.
(Additional reporting by Shailesh Andrade in Mumbai; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel/Mark Heinrich)