NEW DELHI Oct 17 India's GVK Power and Infrastructure has no plans as of yet to cut its share in the A$10 billion Alpha coal project in Australia's Queensland state, GVK Chairman G V K Reddy said on Wednesday.

The Alpha project is being run by Hancock Coal, 79 percent owned by GVK and 21 percent owned by Australia's richest person, Gina Rinehart.

The project has a mine life of more than 30 years, and would produce 32 million tonnes a year.

