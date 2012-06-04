MUMBAI, June 4 India's Housing Development Finance Corp has more than doubled its five-year bond issue size to at least 5 billion rupees ($89.46 million) on brisk investor demand, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The mortgage lender, however, has kept the pricing unchanged at 9.70 percent for the issue, which has a greenshoe option of 2.5 billion rupees, said the sources.

"The bond is seeing commitments from mutual funds and insurers, so we have increased the issue size," a company source said.

Traders say last week's weaker-than-expected GDP data for the last quarter of the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended in March has sparked rate cut hopes, resulting in a rally in bond prices and boosting the demand for corporate paper.

The issuer had initially aimed to raise a minimum 2 billion rupees. ICICI Bank is the sole arranger. [ID: nL4E8H12E5]

($1 = 55.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)