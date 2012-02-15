MUMBAI, Feb 15 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($60.77 million) through 3-year bonds at 9.70 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Axis Bank is an arranger to the deal, the source said.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)