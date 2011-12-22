MUMBAI Dec 22 Indian private sector lender HDFC Bank will raise interest rates on non-resident savings deposit accounts to 9 percent from 3.82 percent from Friday, a bank official said.

The official, who requested anonymity, did not provide further details.

The Reserve Bank of India last Friday deregulated interest rates on non-resident external (NRE) rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident accounts, to provide greater flexibility to banks in mobilising such deposits. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)