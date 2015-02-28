By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's federal government on
Saturday kept its healthcare budget for 2015-16 on a tight leash
and asked states to contribute more funds for running the
country's flagship health programmes.
The government announced 297 billion rupees ($4.81 billion)
for its main health department, roughly 2 percent higher than
current year's revised budget of 290 billion rupees.
It had been expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would
ramp up federal health spending in a bid to achieve his goal of
universal health coverage. He has also vowed to revamp the
sector and make medical services more affordable for the poor.
"Health has not received adequate attention and allocation
in the budget. The promise of universal health coverage will
remain unfulfilled unless health is prioritised," K. Srinath
Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India, told
Reuters.
Asia's third-largest economy spends about 1 percent of its
gross domestic product (GDP) on public health, compared with 3
percent in China and 8.3 percent in the United States. Indian
states manage their health budgets separately.
Despite rapid economic growth over the past two decades,
successive federal governments have failed to invest generously
in health. An inadequate number of doctors and a poor network of
public hospitals, coupled with bureaucratic bungling, means
India often struggles to spend its allocated budgets.
The budget documents said states will be asked to increase
their share in funding for the National Health Mission, the
country's main health programme that provides basic medical
services to millions of poor people.
While the government said it will open six new large public
hospitals across the country, the financing left many
disappointed.
"This budget allocation is not a significant increase to
boost Indian public health standards," said a health ministry
official in New Delhi who described the budget figures as
"discouraging".
($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees)
