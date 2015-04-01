By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI, April 1
NEW DELHI, April 1 When it comes to the wrappers
of India's state-supplied condoms, boring is out, attractive is
in, but erotic is too much.
India is readying a redesign of the staid packaging of its
half-century-old condom brand, incorporating pictures of
handsome men and gorgeous women, in a desperate bid to seduce
customers drawn to fancier versions sold by private firms.
The government gives away 650 million 'Nirodh' condoms each
year in its safe sex campaign, but the text-heavy display and
condoms crammed into a white plastic wrapper are a turnoff for
many.
"The government-made condom looks sick," said Vinod Poddar,
a taxi driver in the capital, New Delhi, who has avoided the
brand for years. "We need looks and quality, and it lacks both."
To change this perception, India's health ministry has set
up a panel to review pictures as well as more vibrant colours
for the wrappers of condoms made by state-owned HLL Lifecare.
The male condom market in India, which has a population of
more than 1.2 billion, was worth $152 million by 2011 and is
expected to grow 18 percent this year, says market research
agency Ken Research.
But Nirodh fell out of favour over the years, in the face of
competition from pricier Durex, made by the Reckitt Benckiser
Group and KamaSutra, made by the Indian unit of
Australia's Ansell Ltd.. Indian firms TTK Healthcare
and Mankind Pharma also sell condoms.
While Durex uses vivid colours on its condom packs,
KamaSutra and other Indian brands deploy pictures of scantily
clad models.
Although "attractive" is the keyword in conservative India,
where many men are still too embarrassed to shop for condoms,
health ministry officials vowed not to go too far.
"The packaging will have attractive images of couples, but
they will not be erotic," said one.
The free Nirodh condoms cost the exchequer 1.8 rupees (3
U.S. cents) apiece, but the government is willing to cough up
more to boost their appeal to youngsters. In comparison, each
Durex condom costs about 12 rupees (20 U.S. cents).
Many villagers shun Nirodh because it's badly packaged and
doesn't match the quality of rivals, a health worker in the
central state of Chhattisgarh told Reuters.
The government vouches for the quality of its condoms, with
a health ministry official saying they will be a lot more
popular in their new avatar.
"Nirodh is not finding favour right now," the official said.
"But you will be tempted to pick up the product."
(Editing by Tony Tharakan and Clarence Fernandez)