BRIEF-Salhia Real Estate says unit signs credit facility agreement with a bank
* Unit signs credit facility agreement with local bank for 10 million dinars revolving loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Oct 30 India's universal health plan that aims to offer guaranteed benefits to a sixth of the world's population will cost an estimated 1.6 trillion rupees ($26 billion) over the next four years, a senior health ministry official said.
Under the National Health Assurance Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would provide all citizens with free drugs and diagnostic treatment, as well as insurance cover to treat serious ailments.
The proposed plan would be rolled out in phases from April 2015 and will cover the entire population by March 2019, C.K. Mishra, an additional secretary at the health ministry, told Reuters. When the entire population is covered, it would cost an estimated $11.4 billion annually. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Unit signs credit facility agreement with local bank for 10 million dinars revolving loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees net interest margin at 4.5 percent in 2020, ROE at 14 percent
* Independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: