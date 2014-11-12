* At least a dozen new cases after surgeries at second camp
* Hospital officials say survivors may suffer kidney
problems
* Police probing quality of drugs administered at camps
(Adds new details)
By Aditya Kalra
RAIPUR, India, Nov 12 Nem Bai was told getting a
tubectomy would be an easy process -that she'd be home by
sunset, a few hundred rupees richer and back to work in the
fields within two days.
Instead, the 35-year-old mother-of-five was incapacitated
within hours of the surgery at a mass sterilisation camp in the
Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, her widower told
Reuters. She was one of at least 12 women who have died since.
"The entire night she was in tremendous pain," said Ramavtar
Suryavanshi, while waiting in his village for his wife's body to
be delivered from the hospital.
By early morning, when Suryavanshi rushed Bai to a private
hospital nearby, his wife was unable to speak. Within 20 minutes
of being admitted to intensive care, she was dead.
Scores more remain in hospital and several are critically
ill after the operations performed on Saturday by a doctor
accused of using rusty equipment in a dirty operating room,
highlighting dangers in the world's largest surgical
contraception programme.
Two days later, another camp was held in the same Bilaspur
district of Chhattisgarh. One woman died and more than a dozen
fell ill with shock and vomiting, senior police officer Sonmani
Borah said.
The survivors from the two camps are spread between several
clinics and there was confusion among officials over exactly how
many women had died. One senior local official put the toll at
13, while others said it was 12.
POPULATION GROWTH
R.K. Gupta, an experienced doctor, performed more than 80
surgeries on Saturday, police say.
A different doctor carried out the operations at the second
camp, said Pratap Singh, commissioner of Chhattisgarh's
Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Such camps are held regularly as part of a long-running
effort to control population growth.
The cause of the deaths was not clear, but officials said
victims showed signs of toxic shock, possibly because of dirty
equipment or contaminated medicines. A hospital official said
that some of survivors may be suffering kidney problems.
"Preliminary reports show that the medicines administered
were spurious and also the equipment used was rusted," senior
local government official Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi told
Reuters.
Gupta's mass sterilisation took less than three hours with
the help of two assistants working in a dirty, abandoned private
hospital, officials said, and contravened guidelines to limit
such operations to 30 a day.
A seven-member team of doctors from New Delhi arrived in the
district on Wednesday to investigate what went wrong, and the
local government registered with the police a case of causing
death by negligence against Gupta.
Local media said Gupta blamed medicine the women were later
given and denied making mistakes. He could not be reached by
Reuters for comment.
STATE OF SHOCK
Many of the women were paid 1,400 rupees ($23) for the
surgery, officials said. Health workers also received smaller
payments for bringing women to the camp.
"I would have been happier if they gave her the right
treatment instead of giving her the money," said Suryavanshi,
the widower. His youngest child is three months old, and was
breast fed by Bai.
He said health workers told his wife the procedure was safe
and that thousands of women undergo the operation.
Sterilisation is the most popular form of birth control in
India. Encouraged by cash incentives, about 4 million people a
year undergo surgery. Almost all are women.
In Chhattisgarh, one of India's poorest states, the
government had a target to carry out 165,000 female
sterilisations and 26,000 male sterilisations in 2013-14,
according to government documents.
Some members of India's medical establishment and activists
say targets make the sterilisation programme coercive.
Investigating officer S.N. Shukla said all the women who
were operated on Saturday had signed written consent. That is in
line with national standards that also say consent should be not
obtained under coercion or while the patient is sedated.
Tubectomies are considered major surgeries, but doctors
often exceed limits. Before guidelines were set there were
reports of doctors performing 200 surgeries a day, said Suneeta
Mittal, head of gynaecology at Fortis Memorial Research
Institute near New Delhi.
Operations at the camps are conducted in minutes, with
little time to maintain hygiene. Nearly 600 deaths were reported
between 2009 and 2012, according to the government.
The deaths are an embarrassment for Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, whose political party rules in Chhattisgarh. He has vowed
to reform India's health system. Modi expressed concern over the
tragedy on Tuesday.
(1 US dollar = 61.4900 Indian rupee)
(Additional reporting by Rupam Jain Nair and Krista Mahr in New
Delhi and Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneswar; Writing by Krista Mahr;
Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Alex Richardson)