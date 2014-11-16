By Aditi Shah
| RAIPUR, India
RAIPUR, India Nov 16 The company at the centre
of a probe into why more than a dozen women died after being
sterilised in India has denied that the antibiotic tablets it
manufactured were contaminated with a chemical compound commonly
found in rat poison.
Preliminary tests of ciprocin tablets made by Mahawar
Pharmaceuticals, a small firm based in Chhattisgarh state, were
found to contain zinc phosphide, two senior officials in the
state said on Saturday. Samples have been sent to Kolkata and
Delhi to verify that they were contaminated.
The antibiotics were handed out at a mass sterilisation held
a week ago at a government-run family planning camp in the
state, one of India's poorest. At least 15 women have died, most
of whom had attended the camp.
Mahawar Pharmaceuticals managing director Ramesh Mahawar
denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement released by the
company that information related to the incident had been
"exaggerated".
"We want to make it clear that yesterday (Friday) in our
spare store room only a sticky pad to trap rats was found and
this is being portrayed as rat poison," he said in the statement
issued late on Saturday.
"We will fully cooperate with the government in this
investigation ... We believe that after an unbiased
investigation, the allegations against will prove to be
baseless," he said.
Police arrested Mahawar and his son on Thursday. Mahawar has
said both are innocent. He and his son are still in custody and
the statement was released by the company on Mahawar's behalf.
The state government has banned the sale and distribution of
all medicines from Mahawar Pharmaceuticals. It has seized
200,000 tablets of Ciprocin 500 and more than 4 million other
tablets made by the company.
More possible victims arrived at hospitals from villages on
Thursday and Friday, some clutching medicine strips from Mahawar
and complaining of vomiting, dizziness and swelling, a doctor at
the district's main public hospital said.
The new patients had not attended the sterilisation camps
but had taken the drugs separately, the doctor and another
official said.
Mahawar said his company had dispatched 152,000 tablets from
the same batch in the first week of October and that these were
sold to four drug stocklists in districts across Chhattisgarh.
An investigation is under way into why the drugs were bought
locally when there was enough stock of the medicine with the
state's central procurement agency.
Run from an upscale residential street in the state capital
Raipur, Mahawar Pharmaceuticals was barred from manufacturing
medicines for 90 days in 2012 after it was found to have
produced sub-standard drugs. It did not lose its licence.
(Writing by Tommy Wilkes)