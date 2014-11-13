(Repeats story with no changes to text)
* Indian sterilisation programme puts women at risk
* Recent deaths highlight shortcuts
* Officials and doctors under pressure to meet targets
* Operations can take as little as two minutes
* Doctor at centre of scandal denies making errors
By Aditya Kalra
RAIPUR, India, Nov 12 The scene in the gloomy
room where 83 women were sterilised last weekend is repeated
routinely at makeshift contraception clinics across India:
bloodstained sheets that aren't changed between patients, and
hasty two-minute surgeries.
Only this time, something went tragically wrong.
More than a dozen of the mostly poor and illiterate
villagers operated on by Dr. R.K. Gupta have since died, and
scores remain sick in hospital, many of them in intensive care.
Interviews with police, doctors and government officials
reveal that Gupta broke government guidelines by performing more
than 30 surgeries in a day.
But his pace of 83 operations in 2 hours and 35 minutes was
not unusual in a country that sterilised 4 million people last
year, almost all of them women.
A police case against Gupta for causing death by negligence
has been filed in the eastern Indian district of Bilaspur, 100
km north of Raipur, the state capital of Chhattisgarh.
In comments to Indian media, he has denied committing any
errors. Reuters calls to his telephone went unanswered.
India is the world's top steriliser of women, and efforts to
rein in population growth have been described as the most
draconian after China. Indian birth rates fell in recent
decades, but population growth is among the world's fastest.
Rights groups call its sterilisation programme, which is run
by state governments, coercive, because ill-educated women are
often offered money and accept surgery by officials pressed to
meet quotas without knowing the full risks.
Rural sterilisation camps are run in conditions that
elsewhere in the world would be shocking: surgical equipment is
often unsterilised, needles can be reused dozens of times and
patients sometimes recover from operations on dirty floors.
"Unless there is a serious attitude and culture change then
I can see this happening again," said Kerry McBroom, director of
the Reproductive Rights Initiative at the Human Rights Law
Network in New Delhi.
HOSPITAL RENTED FOR DAY
Working from the bare and cobwebbed room, Gupta made a quick
incision in his patients' abdomens and cut, then tied, their
fallopian tubes. Two nurses moved the patients to a second bed
for stitches, and then they were led out of the room, groggy
with anaesthetic, said police inspector S.N. Shukla, who is
leading the investigation into the case.
Shukla said preliminary investigations suggested that either
contaminated equipment or adulterated medicines were to blame
for the deaths of the women, who doctors say showed signs of
toxic shock.
"Why was the room not cleaned before the procedure was
started?" Shukla said. "We are also questioning the doctor to
check if he was prepared to handle so many cases and did he have
all the necessary equipment to tackle any emergency situation?"
There was no time even to change the sheets on the two beds
in a private hospital that had never been used before but was
rented for the day by the state government.
The women at the camp were invited by health workers and
offered a 1,400 rupee ($22.80) fee. Once there, the doctor gave
them four medicines.
"My wife did not inform me or anyone in the family that she
was undergoing an operation," said Ramavtar Suryavanshi, 42,
whose wife vomited for hours before dying. "She was taken to the
hospital by a health worker who told her she would get money."
Suryavanshi is left with five children, the youngest three
months old.
About half of Indian couples use some form of contraception.
Of those, more than three quarters rely on having the wife
sterilised, according to the United Nations.
"NOBODY FOLLOWS PROTOCOL"
The top official in India's Health Ministry, Lov Verma, said
an investigation had been ordered into the incident but denied
there were problems with the wider programme.
"If the protocols are followed then we will not see a
recurrence," he told Reuters.
The protocols state that doctors should spend at least 15
minutes on each operation and perform a maximum of 30 in a day.
Several doctors told Reuters it was common to perform up to 90
sterilisations a day.
"If a doctor follows the guidelines ... he will never be
able to meet the target," said Dr. K.N. Choudhary, an associate
professor at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Science, where
several survivors are being treated.
The national government abandoned quotas two decades ago,
but states are free to pursue their own policies. In
Chhattisgarh, the goal last year was to perform 165,000 female
sterilisations and 26,000 vasectomies.
The targets are not cast in stone, but health workers say
they come under pressure to meet them.
The state's urgency to meet its targets is clear. On Monday,
another sterilisation camp was run in Bilaspur. More than a
dozen women were taken ill.
(Additional reporting by Rupam Jain Nair and Andrew MacAskill
in NEW DELHI; Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel, John Chalmers and Mike Collett-White)