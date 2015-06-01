* Heat wave kills more than 17 million chickens in May
* Chicken prices in western India soar to record 95
rupees/kg
* Poultry feed demand down nearly 30 percent in 2-3 weeks
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, June 1 Chicken prices in India soared to
a record high after a heat wave killed more than 17 million
birds in May, as temperatures regularly above 40 degrees Celsius
led to mounting casualties among livestock as well as humans.
May and June are typically India's hottest months but this
year temperatures have been above normal in some regions partly
due to the emergence of an El Nino weather pattern, which in
2009 brought the worst drought in four decades to the country.
The millions of dead birds will be a major blow both for the
growing poultry sector in the world's second-most populous
country and for local corn producers who were hoping rising feed
consumption would soak up their grain supplies.
India has been struggling to export corn after global prices
hit five-year lows late last year on record U.S. and South
American production. And the outlook has now been further
muddied by indications the country's poultry producers may not
consume as much of the grain as previously expected.
"In the last two-three weeks poultry feed demand has fallen
nearly 30 percent," said K V Krishna Charan, general manager at
feed producer Komaral Feeds and Foods Pvt Ltd.
Prices of corn and soymeal have dropped nearly 4 percent in
May due to the weak demand driven by higher bird mortality.
Usually bird mortality rate remains around 2-3 percent
during summer, but it rose to 10 percent last month amid the
scorching heat, said Prasanna Pedgaonkar, deputy general manager
at chicken processor Venky's.
With more than 17 million broiler chickens dying in May -
the highest ever deaths per month - wholesale chicken prices in
western India jumped to a record 95 rupees ($1.49) per kg, up 35
percent over a month.
A ban imposed by the western state of Maharashtra on beef
also contributed to the rise in chicken prices, offsetting a
drop earlier in the year when a bird flu outbreak pushed down
prices to below production costs.
Chicken is set to become more costly as mercury levels
continue to rise in June, industry sources said.
Broiler chickens cannot survive if the temperature stays
above 45 Celsius for long, said Vasant Kumar, president of the
Poultry Breeders Welfare Association of Maharashtra.
Maximum temperature in the southern states Andhra Pradesh
and Telangana, which account for a third of India's poultry
output, rose above 47 degrees Celsius last week, 3 to 7 degrees
above normal, killing more than 2,100 people.
India was expecting monsoons to bring some relief, but the
arrival of the June-September rains over the southern coast of
Kerala has been delayed. The rains are now expected to reach by
June 4, instead of May 30, a weather department official said.
"Temperatures need to go down. Further extension of the heat
wave by a week can kill a few more million birds," said
Pedgaonkar from Venky's.
($1 = 63.7300 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)