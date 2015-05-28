(Adds latest death toll, paragraphs 1, 4)
NEW DELHI May 28 A heat wave in India has
killed at least 1,371 people this week as temperatures soar
above 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit), and doctors' leave has been
cancelled to help cope with the sick.
May and June are India's hottest months, with temperatures
regularly pushing above 40 Celsius. But meteorologists say the
number of days when temperatures approach 45 Celsius has
increased in the past 15 years.
The death toll in the worst affected states of Andhra
Pradesh in the southeast and nearby Telangana is more than
double the toll from a shorter hot spell there last year,
officials said, with most of those killed elderly or labourers
suffering sunstroke or dehydration.
The toll in Andhra Pradesh alone has reached 1,020,
officials said, and deaths have been reported in at least four
Indian states.
Authorities have cancelled doctors' leave and advised people
not to head outside in the middle of the day to avoid the worst
of the heat. However for many Indians, staying indoors is not an
option.
"I get headaches, fever sometimes. But (if I stay indoors)
how will I make money?" scrap collector Akhlaq, 28, said in the
capital Delhi, where temperatures touched 45 Celsius on Tuesday.
The heat wave entered its sixth day in parts of the south on
Wednesday. That's double the time they generally last, according
to Y.K. Reddy, a government meteorologist in Hyderabad in one of
the worst affected regions.
Blamed on dry continental air blowing in from Iran and
Afghanistan, the heat wave is forecast to subside later this
week before monsoon rains bring relief to parched areas of the
east and south.
($1 = 64 rupees)
