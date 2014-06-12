* Activists say homeless deaths up because of extreme heat
* Protesters burn substations in northern state
* Dense urbanization, heat islands seen as possible causes
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, June 12 Swathes of north India are
sweltering under the longest heatwave on record, triggering
widespread breakdowns in the supply of electricity and
increasingly angry protests over the government's failure to
provide people with basic services.
The power crisis and heatwave, which some activists say has
caused dozens of deaths, is one of the first major challenges
for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was elected three weeks
ago partly on promises to provide reliable electricity supplies.
In Delhi, where temperatures have hit 45 Celsius (113
Fahrenheit) for six days straight, residents marched through the
streets in protests organised by opposition parties on Thursday.
In the north of the city, people enraged by night-long outages
clashed with police and torched a bus, media reported.
Delhi is suffering staggered cuts as power companies ration
spikes in demand as people crank up air coolers to fight the
heat. Modi has inherited the shortages from his predecessors,
and power distribution is partially the responsibility of state
governments.
Residents staged sit-in protests outside electricity
substations in the state of Uttar Pradesh late on Wednesday,
days after protesters had set substations on fire and taken
power officials hostage after weeks of daily blackouts.
"God alone can provide any relief from the prevailing power
crisis," said A.P. Misra, director of Uttar Pradesh Power
Corporation. Having drawn on all available supplies, Misra said
power would only return once rain arrived and demand fell.
The protests and collapse in the power supply underline how
ill-equipped much of India remains to sudden surges in
temperature, which many worry are happening more frequently
because of changes in the climate and rapid urbanisation.
BODIES
For L.D. Chopra, a 76-year old asthmatic in Delhi, the power
cuts almost mean the difference between life and death.
Chopra was taken to hospital on May 31 after falling
unconscious when a machine he depends on for oxygen support
switched off in the outages, he told Reuters.
Like Chopra's home in the east of the city, much of Delhi
has been without power for 10 hours per day in the last week,
after a jump in demand and damage from a thunderstorm
overwhelmed the grid, causing blackouts.
Seventy-nine unidentified bodies were discovered in Delhi in
the last four days, said the Centre of Holistic Development, a
group working to end homelessness. Founder Sunil Kumar Aledia
attributed the high number of deaths to the extreme weather.
India has long-suffered deadly heatwaves. Periods of extreme
temperatures have led to thousands of deaths since the 1990s,
largely in rural areas where basic infrastructure is poor.
R.K. Jenamani, director of the meteorological office in
Delhi, said his research did not point to any long-term trend of
rising temperatures.
But a combination of urbanisation, extensive use of concrete
and more cars did appear to be changing microclimates within and
near cities, exacerbating the impact of heatwaves, he said.
Temperatures were rising faster earlier in the day and
staying higher for longer in congested built-up areas, he said.
The World Bank warned in a report last year that parts of
India were rapidly becoming "heat-islands", and that urban
planners needed to act to counteract the dangers.
"We are witnessing more serious and more extreme events,"
said Anumita Roychowdhury at India's Centre for Science and
Environment (CSE), warning about the impact on public health.
The heatwave has led to a jump in deadly ozone pollution in
Delhi to levels that exceed government limits, the CSE said,
with levels rising up to 315 percent in the city since June 1.
"We need to watch and assess this trend very carefully in
this climate-challenged world," said Roychowdhury.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; additional reporting by Anindito
Mukherjee in New Dekhi and Sharat Pradhan in Lucknow; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel and Robert Birsel)