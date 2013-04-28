UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI, April 29 India's capital markets regulator imposed rules on alternative investment funds in May 2012.
The Securities Exchange Board of India organises alternative investment funds - such as venture capital, social venture funds, small and medium enterprise funds and hedge funds - under three categories.
Hedge funds fall under a category that allows them to undertake leverage and employ complex trading strategies.
Below are some of the rules set for this category:
* Such a fund must manage assets with a total value of at least 200 million rupees ($3.69 million).
* An individual investor must contribute at least 10 million rupees to the fund.
* The manager/sponsor must own a stake of 5 percent of the assets under management, or 100 million rupees, whichever is lower.
* No fund can have more than 1,000 investors.
* Funds may be open-ended or close-ended.
* Funds cannot invest more than 10 percent of assets in one company.
* Funds must disclose information regarding the overall level of leverage.
* Foreign funds can apply for licenses, provided they establish or incorporate a fund locally.
* Funds can raise money from all investors, including foreign investors. ($1 = 54.1900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Ryan Woo)
