NEW DELHI Jan 6 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd , the world's largest maker of two-wheelers, expects double-digit percentage growth in sales for the fiscal year starting in April, a top official said.

"We are very bullish for the company and I believe we will continue to grow in double digits," Managing Director Pawan Munjal said at the New Delhi Auto Expo, where the company unveiled its first concept hybrid scooter.

Rising finance costs and increasing prices have deterred buyers of cars in Asia's third-largest economy in recent months, but boosted sales of motorcycles, used as a family vehicle by millions of Indians.

Last year, Hero Investments bought Honda Motor Co's 26 percent stake in Hero MotoCorp, and the company's name was changed from Hero Honda Motors. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Henry Foy)