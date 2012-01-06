* MD says bullish about growth
* Hero unveils first concept hybrid scooter
(Adds details, background, share price)
NEW DELHI Jan 6 Hero MotoCorp Ltd
, India's largest motorcycle maker, expects
double-digit percentage growth in sales to continue for the
fiscal year starting in April, a top official said on Friday.
Rising interest costs and increasing prices have deterred
buyers of cars in Asia's third-largest economy in recent months,
but sales of motorcycles, used as a family vehicle by millions
of Indians, have seen strong growth.
Hero sold 6.1 million vehicles, including scooters, in 2011,
a 19.2 percent rise from the previous year.
"We are very bullish for the company and I believe
we will continue to grow in double digits," Managing Director
Pawan Munjal said at the New Delhi Auto Expo, after the company
unveiled its first concept hybrid scooter.
Scooters currently form a tiny part of total sales, but
Munjal said growth in the segment is faster than for
motorcycles.
The company, formerly called Hero Honda Motors, was renamed
last year after the controlling shareholder, India's Munjal
family, bought Japanese partner Honda Motor Co's 26
percent stake.
It has since set a target of achieving annual
sales of 10 million vehicles within five to six years, with 10
percent of volumes from overseas markets.
By 12:47 p.m. (0717 GMT), shares in Hero MotoCorp, valued at
$6.9 billion by the market, were down 4.2 percent in a Mumbai
market that fell 0.7 percent.
