June 4 Hero MotoCorp, India's largest
two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, has approved a proposal to
merge the investment arm of its parent into the automaker, the
company said in a statement on Monday.
Private equity funds Bain Capital will hold 8.58 percent and
the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) will
own 3.71 percent in the automaker through wholly-owned Indian
units after the merger, the company said.
The private equity firms' investments in Hero Investments, a
promoter-controlled holding company, were used to help repay
debt from the $851 million purchase of former partner Honda
Motor's 26 percent stake in the automaker in March
2011.
