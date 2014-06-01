June 1 Hero MotoCorp, India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Sunday its May sales rose 8 percent from a year earlier to 602,481 units.

The May figures were up from 571,054 units in April and 557,890 units in May 2013.

Since its 2011 split from Japan's Honda Motor Co, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; editing by Jane Baird)