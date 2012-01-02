Jan 2 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, said on Monday it sold 540,276 vehicles in December, an increase of 7.8 percent from a year earlier.

Hero sold 6,117,599 vehicles in 2011, its most ever for a calendar year, the company said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Hero Investments bought Honda Motor Co's 26 percent stake in Hero MotoCorp, and the company's name was changed from Hero Honda Motors. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)