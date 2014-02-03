UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Feb 3 Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest two-wheeled vehicle maker, said on Monday its sales in January rose 0.6 percent over the same period last year to 561,253.
Hero sold 6.2 million bikes in 2013, its highest ever sales for any calendar year, a company statement said. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources