UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI May 1 Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeled vehicle maker, said on Thursday its April sales rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 571,054.
Since its 2011 split from Japan's Honda Motor Co, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources