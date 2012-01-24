MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's central bank left
interest rates on hold on Tuesday but cut the cash reserve ratio
for banks by 50 basis points, a move that eases tight liquidity
in the banking system and underscores a policy shift from
fighting inflation to reviving growth.
The Reserve Bank of India as expected left its policy repo
rate unchanged at 8.50 percent for the second
consecutive review, but lowered the CRR to 5.50 percent from
6.00 percent.
Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement:
POLICY MEASURES:
* Repo rate retained at 8.50 percent.
* Reverse repo rate unchanged at 7.50 percent.
* Cash reserve ratio cut to 5.50 percent from 6
percent.
PROJECTIONS:
* Revises down its growth forecast for the current fiscal
year ending in March to 7.00 percent from 7.6 percent with
downward bias.
* Retains end-March WPI inflation forecast at 7 percent.
* Retains FY12 money supply growth projection at 15.5
percent.
* Scales down 2011/12 non-food credit growth to 16.0 per
cent from 18 percent.
* As a result of the reduction in the CRR, around 320
billion rupees of primary liquidity will be injected into the
banking system.
POLICY STANCE:
* Balance of policy stance has shifted to growth, while
ensuring inflationary pressures remain contained.
* The large structural decit in the system presents a
strong case for injecting permanent primary liquidity into the
system.
* Maintain an interest rate environment to contain inflation
and anchor ination expectations.
* Manage liquidity to ensure that it remains in moderate
deficit, consistent with effective monetary transmission.
* Respond to increasing downside risks to growth.
EXPECTED OUTCOMES:
* Ease liquidity conditions.
* Mitigate downside risks to growth.
* Continue to anchor medium-term ination expectations on
the basis of a credible commitment to low and stable ination.
INFLATION, GROWTH:
* Headline inflation may show some moderation, though
remaining vulnerable to a variety of upside risks.
* As the food subsidy bill is expected to rise, it will be
prudent to fully deregulate diesel prices to contain both
aggregate demand and trade decit.
* The increase in fiscal decit could potentially crowd out
credit to the private sector.
* Slippage in the fiscal decit has been adding to
inflationary pressures.
* The economy will exhibit a modest recovery in 2012/13,
with growth being slightly faster than that during the current
year.
* Continuing uncertainty in the euro area will adversely
affect Indian growth through trade, finance and condence
channels.
* RBI Chief Subbarao says will also have to look at fiscal
deficit situation before cutting rates.
LIQUIDITY:
* Liquidity tightened partly reflecting RBI's forex market
operations and advance tax outflows around mid-December.
* Structural liquidity decit in the system has increased
significantly, which could hurt the credit ow to productive
sectors of the economy.
* Persistence of tight liquidity conditions could disrupt
credit ow and further exacerbate growth risks.
* Subbarao says will try to maintain liquidity around
indicative band.
* Subbarao says will manage liquidity to see that there is
no structural deficit.
* Subbarao says will see how CRR cut affects liquidity over
next one month.
* Subbarao says will look at how CRR reduction rolls out
before doing open market operations.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)