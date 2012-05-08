MUMBAI May 8 Indian non-ferrous metals producer
Hindalco Industries expects near-term margins to be
subdued because of cost pressures and flat prices, the company's
managing director, Debu Bhattacharya, told reporters on Tuesday.
Earlier the company, part of the diversified Aditya Birla
Group, posted a lower-than-expected 9.6 percent drop in
quarterly net profit as better volumes and higher other income
helped offset the impact of volatile input costs.
Shares in Hindalco, valued by the market at $4.1 billion,
closed up nearly 2 percent after the results, in a Mumbai market
that fell more than 2 percent.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)