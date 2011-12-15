By Rupak De Chowdhuri
| MOGRAHAT, India
MOGRAHAT, India Dec 15 An adulterated batch of
bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern
India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital
with poisoning symptoms.
The deaths come just days after a hospital fire killed 93
people in the same state of West Bengal. Both disasters
highlight lax health and safety standards as the nation of 1.2
billion people rapidly modernise.
Residents of Mograhat, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south
of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, fell severely ill after
drinking liquor from several illegal shops. Ambulances brought
more patients from villages to the town every few minutes.
"He drank the alcohol late in the afternoon yesterday...we
didn't realise his health was deteriorating," Zamir Sardar said
about his 32-year-old uncle Jahangir Sardar, a leather cutter,
who passed away on Thursday.
"In the morning, his condition seemed very unusual, he cried
out in pain. Then we brought him to the hospital as soon as we
could, but he passed away within a couple of hours," he told
Reuters on Thursday.
Half-conscious patients were carried into hospitals on
stretchers, and treated on the floor due to lack of beds.
A hospital document seen by a Reuters witness listed 81
dead, while doctors at the hospital said the toll was climbing
rapidly. The Press Trust of India news agency reported at least
107 had died.
Mass deaths from drinking moonshine are common in India,
where the poor often drink "country liquor" which is cheaper
than alcohol from licensed shops.
(Additional reporting in NEW DELHI by Annie Banerji; Writing by
Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)