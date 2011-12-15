(Updates toll, adds hospital quote)
By Rupak De Chowdhuri
MOGRAHAT, India Dec 15 An adulterated batch of
bootleg liquor has killed at least 125 drinkers in eastern
India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital
with poisoning symptoms.
The deaths come just days after a hospital fire killed 93
people in the same state of West Bengal. Both disasters
highlight lax health and safety standards as the nation of 1.2
billion people rapidly modernises.
Residents of Mograhat, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south
of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, fell severely ill after
drinking liquor from several illegal shops. Ambulances brought
more patients from villages to the town every few minutes on
Thursday.
"He drank the alcohol late in the afternoon yesterday...we
didn't realise his health was deteriorating," Zamir Sardar said
about his 32-year-old uncle Jahangir Sardar, a leather cutter,
who passed away on Thursday.
"In the morning, his condition seemed very unusual, he cried
out in pain. Then we brought him to the hospital as soon as we
could, but he passed away within a couple of hours," he told
Reuters on Thursday.
The victims were mostly poor labourers, rickshaw drivers and
hawkers, the news channel CNN-IBN reported. It put the death
toll at 131 people.
Half-conscious patients were carried into hospitals on
stretchers, and treated on the floor as there were not enough
beds.
A senior hospital official, who did not want to be quoted by
name, said patients were in critical condition. "More and more
victims are coming. Many are waiting for treatment, but with a
lack of beds it'll take time to manage," the official told
Reuters by phone.
Mass deaths from drinking moonshine are common in India,
where the poor often drink "country liquor" which is cheaper
than alcohol from licensed shops.
(Reporting by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI and Rupak De Chowdhuri
in MOGRAHAT; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Yoko
Nishikawa)