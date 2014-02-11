MUMBAI Feb 12 Less than nine months after
opening the first hotel in Mumbai under its brand, Hong Kong
luxury chain operator Shangri-La Asia handed the keys
back to the owner.
Now, U.S.-based Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
is in talks with the same owner to take over management
of the property under its St. Regis brand, people familiar with
the matter said, part of a shake-out at the luxury segment of
India's ailing hotel industry.
Slowing economic growth and an oversupply of new hotels
conceived during the boom years of 2006 and 2007 have led to
falling room and occupancy rates in India, straining
relationships between hotel owners and the global chains brought
in to run them.
But while some global operators are leaving, others like
InterContinental Hotels Group, Hyatt Hotels Corp
and Starwood are jumping in, using the now unbranded hotels to
accelerate their expansion in a country they believe has
long-term potential.
"More than half the future deals we are looking at are
conversions in the four- and five-star category," said Dilip
Puri, India head and regional vice president for South Asia at
Starwood, which currently runs 38 hotels in India and plans to
have 100 in operation or under construction by 2015.
Puri declined to comment on Starwood's interest in the
erstwhile Shangri-La. The hotel, now called the Palladium, is
owned by mall developer Phoenix Mills Ltd and both the
company and Shangri-La declined to comment on why the
partnership ended.
Shangri-La, however, appears to be betting big on mainland
China: about half of the 27 hotels it plans to open, or are
under construction, over the next two years will be in China,
according to the company's website.
SLEEPLESS NIGHTS
Six years ago, a night at a luxury hotel in the Delhi region
cost on average 10,429 rupees - about $259 at the time and on
par with several five-star hotels in Singapore. Occupancy rates
were an enviable 74 percent, according to hospitality
consultants HVS, as business travellers flocked to India, an
economy that was then growing at nearly 10 percent.
Since then, economic growth has halved, reducing the flow of
corporate guests who make up about 70 percent of the business
for five-star hotels in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
Average room rates in the capital region have also almost
halved to around 6,850 rupees ($110), while occupancy rates were
55 percent, according to HVS. The declining economy, and
revenues, have sparked a blame-game between hotel owners and
operators, prompting the "reflagging" of several properties.
Operators say the owners are demanding unrealistic returns
after over-leveraging themselves, while owners say operators
over-promised on performance.
"The relationship is breaking because somebody made a
promise and the reality is far from the promise - both due to
economic reasons and sometimes due to performance lapses," said
Ashish Jakhanwala, chief executive of Samhi, an Indian firm that
owns hotels.
IN IT FOR THE LONG HAUL
Global players with long-term ambitions are encouraged by
the prospects for India's hospitality sector, where revenues are
expected to more than double to $36 billion by 2018 from $17
billion in 2008, according to research firm Technopak Advisors.
Starwood is emerging as one of the more aggressive players
in India. About 86 percent of the company's pipeline of new
rooms is outside the United States, mostly in Asia Pacific.
India is currently Starwood's fourth-largest market by hotel
numbers and by the end of next year, it will move up to third
place, overtaking Canada. By building its brand domestically,
Starwood also hopes to court the loyalty of Indians travelling
abroad.
"This, we believe, is a huge opportunity for us... our
growth and distribution in India therefore has a much larger
strategic significance," said Starwood's Puri.
Other operators are also expanding.
Hilton, controlled by private equity giant Blackstone Group
, exited a handful of properties in India last year while
opening three new hotels. This month, it also announced plans to
open its first Conrad hotel next year.
Rival Hyatt, which runs 17 hotels in India and has 40 under
development, is in advanced talks to manage a 228-room Delhi
property that until the end of 2013 was a Hilton, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Dhruva Rathore, Hyatt's South Asia vice president of
development, declined to comment on his company's interest in
the former Hyatt, but said India was a key market.
"We actively seek conversion opportunities that fit within
our brand portfolio and enhance our presence in key markets," he
added.
London-based InterContinental, which runs 18 hotels in India
and aims to have 57 over the next four to five years, is also
seeking to take over two hotels that were run by Hilton in New
Delhi. Douglas Martell, InterContinental's vice president for
operations in southwest Asia, said he was approached by the
hotels' owner, Eros Group. Hilton declined to comment about the
properties and Eros did not respond to requests for comment.
"They felt that the properties were not being maximised,
their performance was not being maximised and would we be happy
to take a look at them," said Martell, adding that reflagging
will be a growth driver for the company in India.
"At the end of the day some people are going to feel that
they just do not have the right brand on their hotel."