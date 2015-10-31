MUMBAI Oct 31 Canada's pension fund is ready to
invest $2 billion in affordable housing in Mumbai, a top Indian
official said, in a move that would boost Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's goal of providing cheap housing to millions of
people.
"A week back, the Canadian ambassador... informed me that
the Canadian pension fund is ready to invest $2 billion in
Mumbai for affordable housing," Devendra Fadnavis, chief
minister of Maharashtra state where Mumbai is located, told
reporters.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board opened an office in
Mumbai this month and has already committed to invest more than
$2 billion in India.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Chodhury; Writing by Krishna N.
Das; Editing by Miral Fahmy)