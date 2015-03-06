(Repeats to widen distribution)
MUMBAI, March 6 India's central bank has allowed
lenders to add the cost of registration and stamp duty in the
total cost of a house valued at not more than 1 million rupees
($16,000) for determining the maximum loan the property can get,
in a move aimed at boosting availability of affordable housing.
"It has been brought to our notice that these amounts form
around 15 percent of the cost of the house and place a burden on
the borrowers from economically weaker sections and low-income
groups," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on its
website late on Thursday, announcing the change.
Banks in India typically finance up to 85 percent of the
cost of a property, while buyers are required to pay the
remainder.
($1 = 62.3599 Indian rupees)
