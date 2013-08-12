BRIEF-Seamico Securities signs deal with Absolute Yoga
* Entered into investment agreement with Absolute Yoga Co., Ltd
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp plans to process 20,000 barrels per day of Iranian oil in the fiscal year ending March 31 if issues in getting insurance for processing oil from Tehran are resolved, its head of refineries B.K. Namdeo said on Monday.
HPCL had stopped purchases from Iran due to difficulties in getting insurance cover for refineries processing Iranian oil, forcing New Delhi to look at providing its own reinsurance after European firms backed out over Western sanctions.
Namdeo said the company plans to buy 30,000-40,000 bpd of Nigerian oil this fiscal year through the spot market. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 850 won/share for FY 2016
BERLIN, March 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was in favour of a "timely start to the exit" from the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy, as the central bank gathered for a policy meeting.