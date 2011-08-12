* No plans for extra Saudi barrels in September
NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian refiner HPCL
hopes to get two crude cargoes from Iran in September and does
not plan to ask for extra barrels from Saudi Arabia as it clears
debts with the Islamic Republic stacked up in a payments
impasse.
Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) has already paid $150 million and
hopes to pay off an outstanding $1.014 billion by next month, B.
Mukherjee, its head of finance, told reporters on Friday.
He said HPCL expects to make a payment of $45 million on
Tuesday.
India, Asia's third-largest economy, and Iran, have started
payments through Turkey's Halkbank after a previous mechanism
was halted by the Reserve Bank of India under pressure from the
U.S., which wants to isolate Iran over its nuclear ambitions.
Iran said last week it had received 1 billion euros towards
the total debts of $4.8 billion for the crude shipments, which
are normally 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) and make up 12
percent of India's total energy demand.
HPCL does not plan to buy extra cargoes from top exporter
Saudi Arabia in September, its executive director B. K. Namdeo
said, after taking an additional one million barrels from the
kingdom in August, along with fellow refiners Essar
and BPCL .
Saudi sources had said the kingdom was not actively trying
to wrest market share from Tehran, which had opposed its push
for higher output at the last OPEC meeting when prices were
soaring.
Tumbling crude prices, which fell to February lows earlier
this week, as investors worry about the strength of economies in
Europe and the United States, may ease Saudi preoccupations that
high costs would crimp demand and pressure Iran revenues.
Mukherjee said HPCL's current borrowings are about 220
billion rupees ($4.85 billion) and this could rise to about 270
billion rupees after clearing Iran debt.
($1=45.34 Indian Rupees)
