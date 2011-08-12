* No plans for extra Saudi barrels in September

* Hopes to clear all outstanding debts by next month (Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian refiner HPCL hopes to get two crude cargoes from Iran in September and does not plan to ask for extra barrels from Saudi Arabia as it clears debts with the Islamic Republic stacked up in a payments impasse.

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) has already paid $150 million and hopes to pay off an outstanding $1.014 billion by next month, B. Mukherjee, its head of finance, told reporters on Friday.

He said HPCL expects to make a payment of $45 million on Tuesday.

India, Asia's third-largest economy, and Iran, have started payments through Turkey's Halkbank after a previous mechanism was halted by the Reserve Bank of India under pressure from the U.S., which wants to isolate Iran over its nuclear ambitions.

Iran said last week it had received 1 billion euros towards the total debts of $4.8 billion for the crude shipments, which are normally 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) and make up 12 percent of India's total energy demand.

HPCL does not plan to buy extra cargoes from top exporter Saudi Arabia in September, its executive director B. K. Namdeo said, after taking an additional one million barrels from the kingdom in August, along with fellow refiners Essar and BPCL .

Saudi sources had said the kingdom was not actively trying to wrest market share from Tehran, which had opposed its push for higher output at the last OPEC meeting when prices were soaring.

Tumbling crude prices, which fell to February lows earlier this week, as investors worry about the strength of economies in Europe and the United States, may ease Saudi preoccupations that high costs would crimp demand and pressure Iran revenues.

Mukherjee said HPCL's current borrowings are about 220 billion rupees ($4.85 billion) and this could rise to about 270 billion rupees after clearing Iran debt.

($1=45.34 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)