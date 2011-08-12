* No plans for extra Saudi barrels in September
* Hopes to clear all outstanding debts by next month
* HPCL did not get Iran oil in August
(Recasts,)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 Indian refiner HPCL
said it hopes crude deliveries from Iran will resume in
September after a gap of a month, joining other state-run
refiners expecting supplies after they started clearing debts
racked up in a payments impasse.
The company has not asked top exporter Saudi Arabia for any
extra supplies for next month after it bought 1 million
additional barrels in August, when Iran halted supplies to some
refiners to pressure New Delhi to resolve the issue.
Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) has already paid $150 million and
hopes to pay off an outstanding $1.014 billion by next month, B.
Mukherjee, its head of finance, told reporters on Friday.
He said HPCL expects to make a payment of $45 million on
Tuesday.
India, Asia's third-largest economy, and Iran have started
payments through Turkey's Halkbank after a previous mechanism
was halted by the Reserve Bank of India under pressure from the
United Sates, which wants to isolate Iran over its nuclear
ambitions.
Iran said last week it had received 1 billion euros ($1.4
billion) towards the total debt of $4.8 billion for the crude
shipments, which are normally 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) and
make up 12 percent of India's total energy demand.
HPCL and fellow refiners Essar and BPCL
all took an additional 1 million barrels from top exporter Saudi
Arabia in August.
HPCL Executive Director B.K. Namdeo said his company had not
received crude shipments from Iran in August. HPCL buys up to
70,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran, equal to two cargoes a
month.
Iran this month has supplied two oil cargoes to Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals , the biggest Indian
customer of Iranian oil, sources said earlier in the
month.
Saudi sources had said the kingdom was not actively trying
to wrest market share from Tehran, which had opposed its push
for higher output at the last OPEC meeting when prices were
soaring.
Tumbling crude prices, which fell to February lows earlier
this week, may ease Saudi preoccupations that high costs would
crimp demand and pressure Iran revenues.
Mukherjee said HPCL's current borrowings are about 220
billion rupees ($4.85 billion) and this could rise to about 270
billion rupees after clearing Iran debt.
($1=45.34 Indian Rupees)
($1 = 0.701 Euros)
