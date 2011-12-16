NEW DELHI Dec 16 India's Hindustan Petroleum will challenge a state-run anti-pollution agency order seeking a cut in crude processing at its 166,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant in southern India over emission issues, its refineries head said on Friday. The Pollution Control Board in Andhra Pradesh state this week decided to direct HPCL to either cut its Vizag refinery runs by 30 percent or process low-sulphur crude during winter season to reduce sulphur emissions, HPCL had said.

"We will surely contest this with appellate authority. We are meeting all emission norms," K. Murali said.

HPCL earlier this week issued a tender after a gap of about 10 months seeking low sulphur crude for February lifting.

An HPCL statement said the most probable reason for an odour that had permeated parts of Vizag city was non-dispersal of pollutants under certain climatic conditions specific to winter, adding emissions from other sources like automobiles and marine tankers also need to be considered.

'Attributing the episode solely to HPCL Vizag Refinery is not scientifically correct without evaluating the impact of other sources, which combined together would be far more than the refinery-stipulated limits," it said.

HPCL also operates a 130,000 bpd Mumbai refinery on the west coast. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)