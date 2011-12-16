NEW DELHI Dec 16 India's Hindustan
Petroleum will challenge a state-run anti-pollution
agency order seeking a cut in crude processing at its 166,000
barrels per day (bpd) plant in southern India over emission
issues, its refineries head said on Friday.
The Pollution Control Board in Andhra Pradesh state this week
decided to direct HPCL to either cut its Vizag refinery runs by
30 percent or process low-sulphur crude during winter season to
reduce sulphur emissions, HPCL had said.
"We will surely contest this with appellate authority. We
are meeting all emission norms," K. Murali said.
HPCL earlier this week issued a tender after a gap of about
10 months seeking low sulphur crude for February lifting.
An HPCL statement said the most probable reason for an odour
that had permeated parts of Vizag city was non-dispersal of
pollutants under certain climatic conditions specific to winter,
adding emissions from other sources like automobiles and marine
tankers also need to be considered.
'Attributing the episode solely to HPCL Vizag Refinery is
not scientifically correct without evaluating the impact of
other sources, which combined together would be far more than
the refinery-stipulated limits," it said.
HPCL also operates a 130,000 bpd Mumbai refinery on the west
coast.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)