NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has delayed plans to shut units at its 166,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vizag refinery in southern India for maintenance to next year, a company source said on Monday.

"The shutdown has now been pushed back to the first quarter at the earliest, otherwise it will be in the next fiscal year," the source, who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

HPCL had plans to shut a 60,000 bpd crude unit, a visbreaker unit and a fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its Vizag plant for 45 days for regular maintenance from November.

At the end of September, firm dates for the shutdown had still not be finalised, HPCL's head of refineries K. Murali had said.

A crude unit at HPCL's 130,000 bpd Mumbai refinery is scheduled to be shut for at least 15 days in the January-March quarter. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)