NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's Hindustan
Petroleum Corp has delayed plans to shut units at its
166,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vizag refinery in southern India
for maintenance to next year, a company source said on Monday.
"The shutdown has now been pushed back to the first quarter
at the earliest, otherwise it will be in the next fiscal year,"
the source, who requested anonymity because he is not authorised
to speak to the media, told Reuters.
HPCL had plans to shut a 60,000 bpd crude unit, a visbreaker
unit and a fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its Vizag plant for
45 days for regular maintenance from November.
At the end of September, firm dates for the shutdown had
still not be finalised, HPCL's head of refineries K. Murali had
said.
A crude unit at HPCL's 130,000 bpd Mumbai refinery is
scheduled to be shut for at least 15 days in the January-March
quarter.
