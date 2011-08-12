NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's HPCL has begun paying its dues to Iran for oil imports, hoping to clear its debts by next month and buy two cargoes from the Islamic Republic in September, its executives told reporters on Friday.

HPCL has so far paid $150 million and hopes to clear the remaining outstanding of $1 billion by next month, B. Mukherjee, its head of finance, said.

The company said it was not planning to buy additional crude from Saudi Arabia in September.

India, Asia's third-largest economy and Iran's second-largest oil buyer after China, racked up billions of dollars in debt with Iran after the Reserve Bank of India scrapped a clearing house system last December -- a move welcomed by Washington as it tries to isolate the Islamic Republic. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)