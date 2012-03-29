UPDATE 9-Oil rises in thin trade, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
NEW DELHI, March 29 All units of Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd's 180,000 bpd refinery in Bathinda in northern India are operational, a company spokesman told Reuters.
Hindustan Mittal Energy is a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
BOGOTA, Feb 20 Pumping operations along Colombia's second-most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, were halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a police and a military official said on Monday.
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)