NEW DELHI, Sept 29 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has deferred a shutdown of a crude unit at its 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mumbai refinery to the January-March quarter from September to meet festival demand for fuels, its head of refineries said on Thursday.

The refiner had plans to shut a 60,000 crude unit in Mumbai in September for at least 15 days, and a 60,000 bpd crude unit, a visbreaker unit and a fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its Vizag plant in November for 45 days for regular maintenance .

The state-run refiner has not yet finalised firm dates for shutdown of the units at its 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery in southern Andhra Pradesh state, K. Murali told Reuters.

"All the preparations are underway and once that is finalised we get the schedule of arrival of materials etc. we will take a call...as of now it will happen in November-December," he said, referring to Vizag refinery turnaround.

The refiner may shut its diesel hydro desulphurisation units at both its plants and the gasoline unit at its Vizag refinery in November for 8 to 10 days for mandatory inspection.

"We have written to the boiler authorities if they can give extension then we may synchronise (shutdown of gasoline and diesel units) with other shutdowns instead of having a separate," Murali said.

HPCL earlier this week floated a tender seeking up to 140,000 tonnes of gasoline for delivery in November.

HPCL did not plan to import gasoline in the current fiscal, Murali had said in May. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)