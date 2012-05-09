NEW DELHI May 9 State-run Hindustan Petroleum
Corp aims to sign its first-ever annual import deal to
buy 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Azerbaijan's
national oil company SOCAR, a source with knowledge of the deal
said on Wednesday.
"Discussions are on with them (SOCAR). We have not finalised
the deal size yet. Their rates are competitive," K. Murali told
Reuters, adding it would be part of the company's efforts to
diversify its crude sources.
The source said the deal could be for about 10,000 bpd.
HPCL will be the second Indian refiner this year to aim for
a deal with SOCAR, whose Azeri Light crude suits most Indian
plants.
Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest oil
importer, began buying 20,000 bpd oil from SOCAR earlier this
year under an annual deal for its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum
Corp, according to two industry sources.
HPCL operates a 166,000 bpd refinery at Vizag in southern
India and a 130,000 bpd plant in Mumbai, in western India.
It also has a stake in 180,000 Bathinda refinery in northern
Punjab state.
