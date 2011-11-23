* Shipping Corp will not use its vessel to import Syria
oil-source
* India's IOC also looking at Syrian crude imports - source
By Aniruddha Basu and Nidhi Verma
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Nov 23 Hindustan
Petroleum (HPCL) is looking to buy crude from
sanctions-hit Syria and has asked state-run Shipping Corp of
India (SCI) to arrange a vessel, sources familiar with
the plan said on Wednesday.
Sanctions aimed at crude oil exports have warded off regular
buyers of Syrian crude, mainly European customers, offering an
opportunity to big Asian importers like India and China that
have stakes in Syria's oil business.
SCI is scouting for an Aframax vessel for HPCL, the sources
said. The issue is complicated because sanctions bar the
necessary P&I insurance for ships loading with Syrian oil which
means SCI cannot use its own fleet.
"The oil industry has requested SCI to do it. SCI cannot be
a direct party, but can be a facilitator. However SCI is not
assuring it will be done, but is trying to help them and making
some enquiries (for vessels)," a shipping source said.
At present, India imports no crude from Syria. A trade
source said the Indian companies might be attracted to the
Syrian crude because of potential discounts.
Syrian oil represents less than one percent of daily global
production but accounts for a vital portion of Syrian government
earnings, which Western powers say could be used by President
Bashar al-Assad for a bloody military crackdown on the
opposition.
A joint venture of India's Oil and Natural Gas
Corp (ONGC) and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC)
holds a stake in Syria's main oil producing consortium Al Furat
Petroleum Co, operated by state-run Syrian Petroleum Co. and
Shell.
Two sources at ONGC said because of EU and U.S. sanctions
output of fields in which the Indian firm has a stake has
declined from around 84,000 barrels per day to about 70,500 bpd.
"This is a forced cut because the Syrian government asked
all operators to reduce output as vessels are not lifting
volumes due to sanctions," said one of the ONGC sources.
ONGC had earlier this year tried to ship crude to India from
Al Furat for its unit Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
but insurance problems due to sanctions halted the
plan.
The shipping source also said Indian Oil Corp is
also exploring whether Syrian crude can be brought in through
national-flagged vessels.
HPCL is still looking for a payment mechanism for the Syrian
crude, an industry source said.
"There are issues with P&I cover and also with payments.
They need to check if a payment could be made to ONGC in
rupees," said the industry source, adding HPCL was keen to buy
ONGC's share of oil in Syria.
Sanctions on Iran triggered a payments crisis for
Indian refiners buying its crude which was only resolved in July
by using Turkey's Halkbank as a conduit and there is no channel
yet for payments to Syria.
Iran has already lifted crude from Syria, the country's
first export since late September. Buyers from Russia and China
are also lining up vessels, the International Oil Daily reported
on Wednesday.
Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Total have cut
Syrian oil production as international sanctions make exports
impossible, industry sources said earlier this month.
(Additional reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI)